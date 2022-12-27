Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore man was charged after deputies said he had a pipe bomb inside of his home.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Clinton St. in Anmoore around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

While on the scene, deputies spoke with one person who lived at the house who said 29-year-old Garrett Harvey, of Anmoore, “possessed and manufactured explosive materials and pipe bombs at the residence.”

Court documents say deputies were provided consent to search the home and found what was “suspected to be equipment and materials intended to manufacture explosive materials, remnants of a previously detonated metal pipe bomb, and what [deputies] suspected to be a pipe bomb containing an explosive material.”

K-9 Lotta with the HCSO performed a free air sniff of the area, and deputies said she changed her behavior when sniffing the immediate area surrounding the suspected pipe bomb and performed her trained final response when sniffing the pipe bomb, indicating to officers there was an explosive odor coming from inside the pipe bomb.

Harvey has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device.

