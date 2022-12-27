Award-winning film to screen at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is planning a “prohibition-era party” when they screen an award-winning film next month.

The film Chicago, released in 2002, will be shown at the Robinson Grand at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager, said the film ignited a new generation of movie musicals.

“In January we are going to party like it’s 1923,” said Young. “When Chicago came out 20 years ago, it won an Academy Award and ignited a new generation of movie musicals.”

The Robinson Grand is also planning some special features for the Sunday matinee.

Young said guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s costumes, and the Robinson Grand’s in-house bartender, Sam, will be preparing their specialty “Razzle Dazzle” for patrons to enjoy before the film.

“Lots of places show lots of films,” said Young. “But when someone comes to the Robinson Grand for a movie, we work to craft more of an experience for our awesome patrons.”

Tickets for the film are free to “Friends of the Robinson Grand” and $7 to the general public. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

