Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.

The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14, requires the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities.

The agency must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. Those upgrades are required within three years and the bureau must submit annual progress reports to lawmakers.

Failing and inadequate security cameras have allowed inmates to escape from federal prisons and hampered investigations. They’ve been an issue in inmate deaths, including that of financier Jeffrey Epstein at a federal jail in New York City in 2019.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that deficiencies with security cameras have compromised investigations into staff misconduct, the introduction of contraband, civil rights violations and inmate deaths.

In March, The Associated Press reported that a lack of security cameras in critical areas contributed to widespread staff sexual abuse of inmates at a federal women’s prison in Dublin, California.

“Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct, and abuse,” said the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. “That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass my Prison Camera Reform Act, which is now law.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory House owners announce closing, retirement
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Kitten stuck in tree in Weston rescued
‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston
Simpson Creek Baptist Church flooding damage
More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

Latest News

A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says
First at 4 Forum: Santa Claus
First at 4 Forum: Santa Claus
First at 4 Forum: Mickey and Aayan Naqvi
First at 4 Forum: Mickey and Aayan Naqvi
First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb
First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb
First at 4 Forum: Alyson Piot
First at 4 Forum: Alyson Piot