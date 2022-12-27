Bridgeport police warn of counterfeit bills being made

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the public of counterfeit money that is being made and could be passed around.

Authorities said to take notice of the bills you receive to make sure they are true bills and not counterfeit.

The bills shown above are counterfeit with notable markings underlined and circled that make them counterfeit.

The BPD said people who make counterfeit bills will put markings on them to resemble how a true bill would look.

