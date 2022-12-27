Edna Virginia (Underwood) Anderson, 98, of Webster Springs passed away peacefully at on Friday, December 23, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born December 14, 1924 in Webster County, she was the daughter of the late Delford Harry and Amy Florence (Bender) Underwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Bud” Anderson; brothers: Carl “Thunderbolt”, Dale “Breezy”, Denzil “Windstorm”, and Bill “Lightning” Underwood; and sisters: Edra Channel and Opalene Moffatt.

Edna was a member of the Webster Springs First Baptist Church. She was the perfect Christian mother, a Sunday School Teacher for 30 years, and a Deaconess for over 50 years; her church family held a very special place in her heart. She enjoyed cooking and Family Cookie Baking, and everyone especially loved her cookies. She loved animals, and gardening both vegetables and flowers. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She liked to walk the boardwalk, go shopping, and ride the side by side. Edna had a fierce love of her grandchildren and even helped raise her grandson, Steve.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses: Larry (Sherri) Anderson and Linda (Rick) Cogar; grandchildren, Steve Anderson and Daniel Miller; great-grandchildren: Jasmine Gregory, Ethan Gregory, and Xander Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.

Services to celebrate Edna’s life will be held 11am, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Ron Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9pm, Tuesday evening, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anderson family.

