First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ben Kolb, who works with the New Years Eve pepperoni roll drop in Mannington, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about how the idea of a pepperoni roll drop was started, what goes into making a massive pepperoni roll, and where it will be at.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.