First at 4 Forum: Michael Malfregeot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Malfregeot with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about how the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce enhanced its experience, upcoming projects, and the impact the Christmas season has on small businesses.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.