First at 4 Forum: Mickey and Aayan Naqvi

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mickey and Aayan Naqvi, two brothers who invented a handy holiday product, joined First at 4 on Friday.

They talked about inventing the ornament anchor, how they came up with the idea, other products they have worked together to invent, and advice for kids who want to be an inventor.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.