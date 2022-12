BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Santa Claus joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about delivering presents in cold temperatures and things the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is doing during the holiday season.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.