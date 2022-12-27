First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders.

Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges.

“For the firefighters, it’s been especially rough,” he said. “Some of them are going to back-to-back fires before they can get their fire engines back in service, hose back on, and getting dispatched to other serious fires. So some of them have run continuously for the last 3 or 4 days.”

Despite the difficulties of the cold, both Sigman and Assistant Fire Chief Fred Dunbar with the Charleston Fire Department are now looking at a new challenge that comes with rising temperatures.

“I think the biggest issue we’ll have once it starts getting warmer is these pipes that are frozen shut,” Sigman said. “As soon as they start thawing out, we’ll see more and more of the water leaks.”

“Always a challenge with the cold weather, it’s been extremely cold and we have had several calls recently with busted water lines that we’ve had to assist people with shutting the water off,” Dunbar said.

Still, both are looking forward to warmer days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory House owners announce closing, retirement
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Kitten stuck in tree in Weston rescued
‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston
Simpson Creek Baptist Church flooding damage
More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

Latest News

Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
W.Va. legislative leaders preview 2023 session
Heater safety
How to remain safe while heating your home
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | December 26, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | December 26, 2022