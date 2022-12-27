First responders stay busy during cold temperatures

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week’s cold snap had area first responders, particularly fire departments, working nearly non-stop.

Things still haven’t slowed down. The weather is warming up, but last week’s frigid temperatures created a host of problems for local first responders.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department dealt with a wide range of calls and issues, from house fires, to pipes bursting due to the cold, and even a call to help save a cat stuck in a hole.

“We’ve experienced a large number of calls this last week. The exact number was about 13 or 14 calls within 48 hours. Nothing too severe. We did have a house fire. That wasn’t our first due call. We’ve experienced numerous waterline breaks. A couple of vehicle accidents. We did have a commercial waterline break at the old Grand China Buffet,” said Zac Eakle of Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Water problems are among the biggest issues the department is seeing. Eakle says many people may not know how to turn their water when their pipes burst so they go out and do it for them.

Many calls were what you would expect during frigid temperatures. If the cold temperatures do return, the message is simple.

“Stay inside if you don’t have to be outside. I recommend you don’t be outside. If you have a basement, you should assess your water pipes and get some type of insulation and insulating your pipes. We’ve experienced two calls where the garden hose bib on the house was not insulated and that is where the pipe actually broke just inside the wall. Those pipes were not insulated.”

If you need a warm place to stay, Eakle recommends the Red Cross in Marion County, and if staying inside isn’t an option, Eakle says you want to be prepared for the worst.

“If you are traveling make sure you have an extra pair of clothes, insulated clothes, a large jacket, and some blankets.”

