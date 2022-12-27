Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice dies

Larry Starcher
Larry Starcher(West Virginia Supreme Court)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired West Virginia Supreme Court Justice has died.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia said Larry Starcher, 80, died on Dec. 24.

Starcher served as a Monongalia County Circuit Judge for 20 years and was elected to a twelve-year term on the Supreme Court of Appeals in November 1996.

Starcher earned his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from West Virginia University.

“Justice Starcher devoted his life to public service, as a circuit judge, Supreme Court justice, and law professor,” said Chief Justice John Hutchison. “He was a mentor to many young lawyers, law students, and law clerks. His love for the law schools was known to all. His monetary gifts were important, but his gift of teaching was the most important of all. He had an incredible work ethic and was a champion of many causes. He was a loyal friend to many and will be sorely missed. On behalf of my fellows justices, I send sincere condolences to his family.”

Starcher retired from the Supreme Court in 2008.

