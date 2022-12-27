Free seeds available from WVU Extension program

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.

The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program.

“With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from learning how to grow their own food,” said Kristin McCartney, WVU Extension assistant professor and public health specialist. “Making sure that people have those skills — and can pass them on to the next generation — is essential for our communities to achieve long-term food security.”

This year seeds will add color to home gardens with purple carrots, miniature multi-colored bell peppers and red kale.

Seeds are expected to arrive in mid-April.

