Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar

Rusty Parrish
Rusty Parrish(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he shot at the deadbolt on the back door of a Mannington bar.

Officers received a call regarding an altercation that was happening at a bar on Railroad St. in Mannington on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with a man who said the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Rusty Parrish, of Mannington, went to the back door of the bar and allegedly shot two times at the deadbolt trying to get the door open.

The report says Parrish left the scene before officers arrived on the scene.

Inside the bar, officers said some patrons and the bartender were “visibly shaken.”

After an altercation, Parrish reportedly called someone at the bar and said he was “coming back to town to shoot up the place.”

Officers found two 10 mm shell casings and several pieces of the deadbolt laying on the ground with an unfired 10 mm round.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office went to Parrish’s home and found a 10 mm handgun and seven other firearms. Parrish was taken into custody.

Parrish has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

