Maxine Lula (Hall) Clutter, 82, of Webster Springs passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born September 13, 1940 in Webster County, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Nettie (Perkins) Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Rodney Clutter; daughter, Debbie Clutter; brothers: Porter, Elzia, Hinton, Hansford, and Elmon Hall; and sister, Genevieve Hall.

She was a Webster Springs High School Graduate, graduating Valedictorian of her class. But, it was her dream of marrying Nelson and having a family that she would choose to pursue. She donned the title of Pastor’s wife, wife, mother, and Nana. And there was no other that could juggle all of those titles with the grace with which she did.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and their wives: Rodney (Phoebe) Clutter, Joe (Pam) Clutter, and Randy (Karla) Clutter; daughter and her husband, Stacey (Eddie) Williams; grandchildren: John, Zachary, Jason (wife, Katie), Ashton (husband, Chad “Shawn”), Riley, Noah, Jaren, Eliana, Addisyn, Elijah, Cody, Hannah, Isaac, Isaiah, and Brooklyn; brothers and sisters-in-law: Melvin (Sue) Hall and Roger (Martha) Hall; “bonus daughters”: Debbie McIe Townsend and Tammi Moffatt; great-grandchildren: Kenzie, Zoe, Emmie, Kason, Aela, Arizona, and Ezekiel; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services to celebrate Maxine’s life will be held 1:00pm, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Paul Rounds officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Ford Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-8pm, Wednesday evening, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

