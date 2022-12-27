Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says

A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red meat consumption.(Pxhere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests adding climate impact information to menus may encourage people to eat more climate-friendly foods.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

More than 5,000 adults participated in randomized clinical trials where researchers asked them to pick an item from one of three menus.

Two of the menus had high climate impact labels.

Researchers found people were more likely to opt for a more sustainable meal with the labels. They said red labels were the most effective, compared with green.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory House owners announce closing, retirement
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Kitten stuck in tree in Weston rescued
‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston
Simpson Creek Baptist Church flooding damage
More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Santa Claus
First at 4 Forum: Santa Claus
First at 4 Forum: Mickey and Aayan Naqvi
First at 4 Forum: Mickey and Aayan Naqvi
First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb
First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb
First at 4 Forum: Alyson Piot
First at 4 Forum: Alyson Piot