Police warn of consequences for driving impaired on New Year’s

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police in the two Virginias are on a mission to save lives so they’re warning drivers not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. Heading into the new year police say people who plan to drink should also plan not to drive. Lieutenant Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program says there’s no sugarcoating the fact every impaired driver could become a killer in an instant.

“Almost one third of the fatal crashes involve an alcohol impaired driver. Those don’t include anybody that may be high on drugs or other substances so we get the enforcement out. Try and keep the roadways safe to try and keep those crashed down. Impaired driving crashed are something that can be prevented,” said Ballard.

In West Virginia a blood alcohol content between .08 and .149 can get you arrested for a basic first offense DUI charge. It’s going to affect your freedom and your wallet. A conviction for a first offence can set you back up to $500 and six months in jail. A first time offense in Virginia can cost you $2,500 and up to a year in jail. In both states you can receive higher fines and jail time for higher BAC levels. Those aren’t those only expenses DUI convicts pay.

“You have all the towing fees because we’re going to tow your vehicle and then you get impound fees for every day that your vehicle is in the towing yard so those fees and attorney fees and increased insurance. Things add up pretty quickly. Ten to fifteen thousand dollars is typically what the average person will pay for your first DUI,” said Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department.

911 dispatch in Tazewell County is urging drivers to report potentially impaired drivers but to do so without becoming a distracted driver.

“We like people to stay on the phone with us but again unless you have hand free phones I don’t want anyone calling us maybe endangering their lives of reporting someone. But as soon as we get those reports we’ll get the law enforcement in the area to respond and check that out,” said Randy Ann Davis, the Director for Tazewell County 911.

West Virginia and Virginia both have zero tolerance policies when it comes to people under the age of 21 who are caught driving under the influence. Those under-age offenders face license suspensions and fines for a blood alcohol content of only .02.

