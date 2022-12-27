Subway on Main Street in Bridgeport to open this week

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third Subway location in Bridgeport will soon be open.

Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC said the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors on Wed., Dec. 28.

Located next to Dollar Tree at the plaza which also houses Price Cutter and Bridgeport Family Pharmacy, the store will feature the same menu as JVG Restaurant Group’s other locations, including one at 1219 Johnson Avenue which opened in late-August.

The store has been quite busy, Vass said.

“Things have been running smoothly and we have had a lot of positive feedback,” Vass said.

The Main Street Subway took a little longer to open because it was a total buildout. Vass was shooting for year-end and is happy to meet that goal.

“We’re excited about it. It will be really pretty and have the new Subway look. We tried to make it look a little bit different than what we’re used to with Subway,” she said. “Within the Subway umbrella, you have some choices. The seating is different and it has all the new Subway décor with a light, bright feel to it.”

The restaurant seats 36 customers. It wasn’t possible to incorporate a drive-through at this location.

Vass, who lives in Bridgeport with her husband Jason and their children Sadie, Brooks, Millie, and Kent, has been involved in the Subway business most of her life.

“I grew up in the Huntington area where my dad and his brother were in Subway together. Their office was based out of St. Albans,” she said. “At one point, they owned 20 stores all over the state. My dad came to Fairmont and started developing more stores in this area. When it came time for him to retire, my husband and I purchased the stores from him.”

The Vass family operates Subway stores in Kingwood, Reedsville, Westover, Farmington, Glenville, Harrisville, Sistersville, and New Martinsville. Vass is especially excited about the Bridgeport locations, which bring their total to 10.

“We’re thrilled about it because we have four children – our oldest getting closer to working age. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity for them to work with friends and for us to support our kids’ ball teams and dance groups through our family business. That’s not something we’ve been able to do too much in our other locations,” Vass said. “Bridgeport could use more Subways for sure and we’re excited to be able to do that in our hometown. It’s a blessing for us to serve the community.”

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

