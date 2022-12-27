Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again.

The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media.

A DOH spokeswoman on Tuesday told 5 News the lights are now fully functional.

Crews had to work around multiple issues stemming from last week’s cold snap, including the hydraulics on their bucket truck not working properly, in order to fix the lights, the spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory House owners announce closing, retirement
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Kitten stuck in tree in Weston rescued
‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston
Simpson Creek Baptist Church flooding damage
More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

Latest News

Rusty Parrish
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb
Award-winning film to screen at Robinson Grand