Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again.

The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media.

A DOH spokeswoman on Tuesday told 5 News the lights are now fully functional.

Crews had to work around multiple issues stemming from last week’s cold snap, including the hydraulics on their bucket truck not working properly, in order to fix the lights, the spokeswoman said.

