AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets January stops in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with residents across north-central West Virginia in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any political questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Jan. 9: 11 a.m. to noon – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood

Jan. 10: 11 a.m. to noon – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Road, Grafton

Jan. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

Jan. 12: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Shinnston Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston

Jan. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont

Jan. 18: 11 a.m. to noon – Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser

Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Seneca Center, 709 Beachurst Ave., Morgantown

Jan. 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – WVU OLLI, Mountaineer Mall, 5000 Greenbag Road, Morgantown

Jan. 24: 11 a.m. to noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. 2nd St., Weston

Jan. 26: 11 a.m. to noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon

Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to noon – Barbour County Senior Center, 47 Church St., 4th Floor, Philippi

Jan. 31: Noon to 1 p.m. – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.

