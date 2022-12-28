AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets January stops in NCWV

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WVVA News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with residents across north-central West Virginia in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any political questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

  • Jan. 9: 11 a.m. to noon – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood
  • Jan. 10: 11 a.m. to noon – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Road, Grafton
  • Jan. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg
  • Jan. 12: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Shinnston Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston
  • Jan. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont
  • Jan. 18: 11 a.m. to noon – Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser
  • Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Seneca Center, 709 Beachurst Ave., Morgantown
  • Jan. 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – WVU OLLI, Mountaineer Mall, 5000 Greenbag Road, Morgantown
  • Jan. 24: 11 a.m. to noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. 2nd St., Weston
  • Jan. 26: 11 a.m. to noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon
  • Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to noon – Barbour County Senior Center, 47 Church St., 4th Floor, Philippi
  • Jan. 31: Noon to 1 p.m. – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Rusty Parrish
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb
Kelly Jo Beasley
UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe

Latest News

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and Hardy County Schools Superintendent Sheena Van...
State treasurer presents award to Hardy County superintendent
11/28/22
11/28/22
Zechariah Cartledge
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown