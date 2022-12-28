AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets January stops in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with residents across north-central West Virginia in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any political questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Jan. 9: 11 a.m. to noon – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood
- Jan. 10: 11 a.m. to noon – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Road, Grafton
- Jan. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg
- Jan. 12: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Shinnston Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston
- Jan. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont
- Jan. 18: 11 a.m. to noon – Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser
- Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Seneca Center, 709 Beachurst Ave., Morgantown
- Jan. 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – WVU OLLI, Mountaineer Mall, 5000 Greenbag Road, Morgantown
- Jan. 24: 11 a.m. to noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. 2nd St., Weston
- Jan. 26: 11 a.m. to noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon
- Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to noon – Barbour County Senior Center, 47 Church St., 4th Floor, Philippi
- Jan. 31: Noon to 1 p.m. – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
