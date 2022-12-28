Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday weekend was delayed for several town of Davis employees.

On December 23, there was an alleged power surge that resulted in a flood. This flood damaged the water plant’s equipment leaving the town in an indefinite water boil advisory.

“We had a power surge. We believe, and it tripped our pump out and also our safety devices that help control the water levels inside the plant and the clear well,” Mark Burns, Chief Water Operator, said.

He explained town employees, council members, community members and the mayor, Alan Tomson, all came to assist in the effort.

Burns added luckily they discovered they could still produce water.

“Thank goodness our high service pumps that pump the water from the clear well to the tank are still operable. We are in a limp mode,” he said.

However, this was not a quick process. Tomson, said the weather kept some workers at the plant.

“A couple of our employees slept at the water plant. Because they had to continue doing the work that was necessary. The roads were so bad with regards to going from Davis to Parsons on and off the mountain. So they stayed at the water plant,” he explained.

Tomson and Burns said they were working with the county health department, EMS and state departments to ensure residents safety.

