Cecilia Patricia “Pat” Curtis McCarty, 62, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. She had been in her usual health and death was unexpected.

Pat was born on Sunday, October 16, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Robert Lee Curtis and Maggie Tincher Thomas. On August 16, 2003, she married David “Dave” Allen McCarty who preceded her in death in 2019.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Carolyn Ford and husband David of Montrose, two stepchildren, David McCarty II of Morgantown and Crystal Taylor and husband Lucas of Mill Creek, three grandchildren, Amber McCarty, Ben and Alex Taylor, one brother, Bradley Curtis and wife Bobbie, several nieces and nephews, the father of her only child, Michael Lamb, three fur babies, Ollie, Chuck, and Little Foot, and grand pups, Gracie and Allie.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was one infant brother, Kenneth Lee Curtis, one brother, Charles Neil Curtis, one sister, Sherrie Lyne Curtis Smith, and parents in law with whom she remained close, Clarence and Shirley Lamb and Samuel and Lorena McCarty.

Pat attended the schools of Randolph County and then attended Randolph County Vo Tech to obtain her LPN license. She was very proud of being a nurse. Until her retirement, Pat was employed at Nella’s Nursing home for thirty plus years. She loved crafting, especially scrap booking. Pat was the most loving and caring mother and her only daughter Carolyn was the light of her world. She had a heart of gold and was a gentle and kind soul.

Pat’s request for cremation will be honored. A memorial service will be held at the Believer’s Fellowship Church in Montrose Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Noon. Rev. Kevin Henry will officiate. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Cecilia Patricia Curtis McCarty. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.