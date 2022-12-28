Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of food pantries in West Virginia and Ohio received a large donation from The Antero Foundation.

The donation of $147,000 continues the company’s commitment to fighting food insecurity across the region.

“No one should be worried about when their next meal will be, especially during the holidays. We’re proud of the work that our employees have done and delivering on our commitment to help those most in need,” said Antero Resources Regional Senior Vice President Kevin Ellis, who was part of an employee-led volunteer group that hand delivered grants to nearly 50 community food pantries across the company’s 8-county operating area.

This year’s donation follows similar contributions in 2021, where the Foundation contributed nearly $210,000 to fighting food insecurity, both through individual donations and through a community matching campaign with Mountaineer Food Bank.

The combined efforts of the past two years have raised more than $355,000 in donations for the region’s food banks and pantries.

“This is our home and these are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most critical issues facing our region and we’re grateful to work alongside many organizations at the community front lines doing such important work,” said Ellis.

The following food pantries are supported by the donation:

Doddridge County Catholic Charities of WV – Doddridge Doddridge Ecumenical Outlet Feed My Lambs Doddridge County Starting Points Center The Father’s Hand Community Resources – Doddridge

Harrison County Bi-County Nutrition Bread of Life Food Pantry – Harrison Christian Apostolic Food Pantry Clarksburg Mission First United Methodist Church – Clarksburg Harrison Co. Sr. Food Pantry Harvest E.M.C. Food Pantry Help on the Horizon Lord’s Pantry – Shinnston & Ten Mile Northview UMC Food Pantry Progressive Women’s Association Salvation Army – Clarksburg Stealey + Duff St. Churches Food Pantry Shepherd’s Corner Mustard Seed United Methodist Temple

Ritchie County Cairo United Methodist Church Food Pantry Catholic Charities of WV - Ritchie Packs of Plenty/Regeneration Ritchie Co. Integrated Family Services, Inc. Community Resources – Ritchie St. Luke’s U.M.C. Burnt House Community Association Harrisville Baptist Church, Helping Hands

Tyler County Adams House Ministries Council of Senior Tyler Countians Community Resources – Tyler

Wetzel County Assumption Mission Food Pantry Bags of Bounty Catholic Charities – Wetzel Helping Hand New Martinsville New Martinsville U.M.C. Refuge Church of God / 5 Loaves Food Pantry With Extra Care Families Are Special, Inc. Community Resources – Wetzel

Guernsey County, Ohio Robert T. Secrest Senior Center Salvation Army Cambridge Grace Pantry, Inc. Living Water Fellowship

Monroe County, Ohio GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition Lutheran Social Services Woodsfield Manna

Noble County, Ohio Lutheran Social Services The Samaritan House of Noble County GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition Lutheran Social Services Salvation Army Cambridge



