Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of food pantries in West Virginia and Ohio received a large donation from The Antero Foundation.
The donation of $147,000 continues the company’s commitment to fighting food insecurity across the region.
“No one should be worried about when their next meal will be, especially during the holidays. We’re proud of the work that our employees have done and delivering on our commitment to help those most in need,” said Antero Resources Regional Senior Vice President Kevin Ellis, who was part of an employee-led volunteer group that hand delivered grants to nearly 50 community food pantries across the company’s 8-county operating area.
This year’s donation follows similar contributions in 2021, where the Foundation contributed nearly $210,000 to fighting food insecurity, both through individual donations and through a community matching campaign with Mountaineer Food Bank.
The combined efforts of the past two years have raised more than $355,000 in donations for the region’s food banks and pantries.
“This is our home and these are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most critical issues facing our region and we’re grateful to work alongside many organizations at the community front lines doing such important work,” said Ellis.
The following food pantries are supported by the donation:
- Doddridge County
- Catholic Charities of WV – Doddridge
- Doddridge Ecumenical Outlet
- Feed My Lambs
- Doddridge County Starting Points Center
- The Father’s Hand
- Community Resources – Doddridge
- Harrison County
- Bi-County Nutrition
- Bread of Life Food Pantry – Harrison
- Christian Apostolic Food Pantry
- Clarksburg Mission
- First United Methodist Church – Clarksburg
- Harrison Co. Sr. Food Pantry
- Harvest E.M.C. Food Pantry
- Help on the Horizon
- Lord’s Pantry – Shinnston & Ten Mile
- Northview UMC Food Pantry
- Progressive Women’s Association
- Salvation Army – Clarksburg
- Stealey + Duff St. Churches Food Pantry
- Shepherd’s Corner
- Mustard Seed
- United Methodist Temple
- Ritchie County
- Cairo United Methodist Church Food Pantry
- Catholic Charities of WV - Ritchie
- Packs of Plenty/Regeneration
- Ritchie Co. Integrated Family Services, Inc.
- Community Resources – Ritchie
- St. Luke’s U.M.C.
- Burnt House Community Association
- Harrisville Baptist Church, Helping Hands
- Tyler County
- Adams House Ministries
- Council of Senior Tyler Countians
- Community Resources – Tyler
- Wetzel County
- Assumption Mission Food Pantry
- Bags of Bounty
- Catholic Charities – Wetzel
- Helping Hand New Martinsville
- New Martinsville U.M.C.
- Refuge Church of God / 5 Loaves Food Pantry
- With Extra Care Families Are Special, Inc.
- Community Resources – Wetzel
- Guernsey County, Ohio
- Robert T. Secrest Senior Center
- Salvation Army Cambridge
- Grace Pantry, Inc.
- Living Water Fellowship
- Monroe County, Ohio
- GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition
- Lutheran Social Services
- Woodsfield Manna
- Noble County, Ohio
- Lutheran Social Services
- The Samaritan House of Noble County
- GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition
- Lutheran Social Services
- Salvation Army Cambridge
