BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hayden Demaria, a player on the Bridge Sports flag football team, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about being chosen as the NFL Flag Player of the Week, being featured on NFL Live, and how people can join the team.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

