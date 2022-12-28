Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the passing of a Garrett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Florida teen honored him in a special way.

Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies. He’s been running since 2019.

Cartledge ran a mile for Deputy Corey McElroy on Tuesday, his 1,430th mile ran to honor fallen first responders.

McElroy was driving an unmarked police vehicle westbound on I-68 in Maryland on Dec. 20 when he rear-ended a tractor trailer and was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford F-350, authorities said in the preliminary investigation.

Maryland State Police said McElroy was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff McElroy was traveling home from the police academy to attend a family member’s graduation.

McElroy was the father of two young children and served in the United Marine Corps prior to joining the GCSO, authorities said.

