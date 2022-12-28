Local daycare prepares for flu season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. is in the midst of what health officials have dubbed a “triple-demic.” Kids are among the hardest hit creating a big challenge for a local daycare.

The peak of flu season is on its way, and RSV and COVID continue to be a problem, especially for children.

Some area schools have been forced to cancel classes or move to remote learning recently due to a large number of illnesses.

It’s something local daycares are also having to deal with.

Jennifer Payton is a supervisor at LearningLand Daycare and Preschool in Fairmont. She says they haven’t had many problems with the flu, but are prepared if they do.

“Right now, we haven’t gotten hit really hard with the flu yet. We have had some kids out with it. We have been doing extra cleaning and extra sanitizing. We make sure that the staff doesn’t come sick. We try to reiterate to the parents to make sure their kids are not sick when they send them.”

Although the daycare may not have a flu problem, Payton says RSV is a different story. Payton says it’s the worse she’s seen.

“This year it has actually hit even the older kids. I honestly have never seen it as bad this year. Some of our kids were even in the hospital with it.”

Payton says the daycare is constantly cleaning and making sure the kids are safe. She says there’s something parents can do to help out.

“Our message is it starts at home. If you notice that your child has any type of symptoms, please try to keep them at home because once it comes to the daycare centers, it spreads rapidly. That’s with any type of illness. It’s hard I know that parents have to work. We want to be available for them. We want to get everyone on board to keep their kids home if they have a fever or cough and runny nose. That would help tremendously.”

