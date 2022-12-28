Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area.

Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice.

“Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know I have spent over $1,000 getting ready to come back,” Kitch said. “ I didn’t really hear anything from the airlines, but all of a sudden, I started reading articles and realized my flight was probably going to be canceled. There were like 3,000 flights cancelled by Southwest yesterday.”

Kitch tried to cancel his flight and rebook with another airline, but all of them were booked. He was told southwest didn’t have another flight he could get until the New Year.

“The website didn’t work, the phone numbers didn’t work, and you can’t get ahold of anyone. I went to the airport yesterday and a very nice Southwest person came out and said we can’t make any changes and the website is not working until the first of the year,” Kitch said.

After days of trying, Kitch was able to cancel his flight and book a new one, but he says Southwest hasn’t reimbursed him yet.

He says they’ve only offered a credit, which he says isn’t enough for those who have been stranded for days.

“I canceled my Southwest and they have given me a credit. At this point, I want my money back, and allegedly they are going to reimburse reasonable expenses,” Kitch said.

Even though Vincent and his family found flights, he says the entire experience has been extremely stressful.

“It was nerve wrecking. I was able to rebook, and it all worked out. The day you’re like ‘I don’t have a flight’ and they haven’t told me anything, it’s like ‘Wow, what do I do?’ When I went to airport by the baggage claim, you see hundreds of bags and thousands of people just lying there and you realize ‘Wow they are stuck,’” Kitch said.

