Lucile Grace Fox of Fairmont, West Virginia, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was 93 years old. Lucile was born to Harry and Edith Mae Smith (Crye) in Barrackville, WV on April 30, 1929.

Lucile, often referred to as “Lucy”, will be remembered as a loving mother to her children. She was a tough, independent, country girl who never gave up. Well into Lucile’s later years in life, she was volunteering to make her delicious, homemade pies for fundraisers and hosting beautiful, family dinners for the people she loved so deeply. She was an active member of Monumental Methodist Church. Lucile will be missed, but continues to live on in the actions of her beloved family and friends. Death did not defeat her, it elevated her status.

Lucile is survived by her daughters Marlene Paige, Patricia Norman (husband Ron) and Suzan Snook; grandchildren Tawndra Love, Shawn Beckner, Tom Beckner, Michael Paige, Chuck Paige, Joshua Snook, and Lacee Cambio. Lucile is also survived by eight great-grandchildren all of which she loved dearly.

Lucile was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Edith Mae Smith; Shirley Beckner, Marcia Ball, and Baby Boy Fox; sister Alma Underwood; and her husband Irvin Fox.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place at Monumental Methodist Church in Fairmont, WV, on Friday, December 30, 2022; from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Monumental Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donation to Monumental United Methodist Church.

