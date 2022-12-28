Martinsburg VAMC holds wedding ceremony for daughter of paralyzed veteran

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Martinsburg VA Medical Center went above and beyond for an Army veteran who is paralyzed.

The medical center held a wedding ceremony for U.S. Army Veteran James “Jim” Davis’s daughter.

Davis suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and under full VA care, and his daughter couldn’t imagine her wedding day without him by her side.

”She’s very close to her dad,” said Rebecca Davis, mother of the bride. “It was important to her to ensure he was included.”

The bride and groom said their vows in the Times Square-themed common area of the fifth-floor community living center.

Staff pulled together to decorate the areas, ensuring that the couple had a full “once upon a times square” wedding experience.

”The staff were honored to share in this special moment,” said Stefany Sweadner, social worker. “Everyone involved had an important role in the event to make the ceremony memorable.”

