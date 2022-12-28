Non-profit helps local K-9 with surgery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Project K-9 Hero is a non-profit organization in Tennessee that rehabilitates and rehomes retired K-9′s.

Jason Johnson is the founder and CEO. He said this year alone they’ve helped 52 dogs through the program.

One of those is Grace. She served as a volunteer at the Fire Department in Grafton.

Johnson said she recently had to get surgery for potential cancerous tumor’s. He said when they saw her application, they knew right away they needed to help.

“We know that volunteer firefighters, specifically search and rescue dogs, don’t receive any payment even for their services let alone get help with their medical care or retirement. So, once we saw that she needed emergency surgery to have her spleen removed, we knew that it was something we needed to step up right away and take care of it at 100%, which we did.”

Johnson said they found out that the tumor’s were benign. He said Project K-9 will provide help with any other costs for Grace in the future, but for now hopefully she can enjoy retirement.

“We’re gonna hope that she can go on and live just an incredible life now that’s she’s had this surgery and go on and live that retirement that she so deserves.”

Johnson said they have over 500 applications for 2023.

Without the help of Project K-9 Heroes, these dogs would be euthanized. Instead, they get a second chance at life.

Johnson said it’s his purpose to give back to the hero’s that protect us, and make sure they get the care they deserve.

“After about my first 24 years of service and training over a few thousand dogs, I learned that when they got out of service after they’ve given their all for our county no one was really there to help them with their medical care or medical needs and some of them didn’t have a home to go to .”

