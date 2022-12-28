Officials asking for information in fire that killed Guard firefighter two years ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday marked two years since the fire death of Air National Guard firefighter Logan Young.

Young, a West Virginia Air National Guard Airman, was fatally injured during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2020.

Senior Airman Young was a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg. Young joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a fire fighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron.

He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2011 and served on active duty in the security forces (military police) career field before transitioning into the WVANG.

Young was the recipient of the numerous awards and decorations to include the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE.

Officials said tips can be made anonymously, and a $20,000 reward is being officered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting the fire.

