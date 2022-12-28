Parents arrested on child neglect charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents face child neglect charges after investigators say their 5-year-old child was found in “deplorable” conditions at a home in St. Albans.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department say it appears the child hadn’t been bathed in several days and was living among several cats with excrement throughout the house.

In addition, the house didn’t have heat and the toilet wasn’t working. Investigators also say the child didn’t have enough food to eat.

Deputies say they responded to the home along Cousin Drive on Monday, a day after Christmas, to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Nathan Hundley and Amanda Hundley, both 39, were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Their bond is $5,000 property each.

The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

