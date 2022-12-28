Parents arrested on child neglect charges

Parents arrested on child neglect charges
Parents arrested on child neglect charges(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents face child neglect charges after investigators say their 5-year-old child was found in “deplorable” conditions at a home in St. Albans.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department say it appears the child hadn’t been bathed in several days and was living among several cats with excrement throughout the house.

In addition, the house didn’t have heat and the toilet wasn’t working. Investigators also say the child didn’t have enough food to eat.

Deputies say they responded to the home along Cousin Drive on Monday, a day after Christmas, to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Nathan Hundley and Amanda Hundley, both 39, were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Their bond is $5,000 property each.

The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Rusty Parrish
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb
Kelly Jo Beasley
UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe

Latest News

Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb
Bridgeport police warn of counterfeit bills being made
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
Firefighter/Staff Sgt. Logan Young passed away two years ago Tuesday.
Officials asking for information in fire that killed Guard firefighter two years ago