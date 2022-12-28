Pharmacist Shortage: Local small pharmacies feeling impact

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People working in the medical field have been struggling particularly hard since the pandemic began.

Now some pharmacies say they’re feeling burnt out and are having a hard time hiring new workers.

It’s contributing to a nation-wide pharmacist shortage.

Large pharmacy chains like CVS and Walmart have been offering sign on bonuses approaching six figures in recent years for pharmacists.

While pharmaceuticals can be a lucrative industry, according to one local pharmacist it’s hard to compete.

Ibraham Kaddourah is the owner of Med-Mart Pharmacy in Fairmont. He says for a smaller pharmacy like his, its harder to plan long term because his business relies on reimbursements from insurance agencies.

He says reimbursement from insurance companies can vary day to day making it hard for him to know if he can bring another pharmacist on board.

“The insurance company can reimburse you for only half of what they did the day before, I mean there’s nobody who regulates them they just do whatever they want,” said Kaddourah. “One prescription you lose $10, one you make $20 -- it’s just so random it’s like you’re playing the lottery. You don’t know what you’re making, how to plan, how to hire staff, how to do anything to improve your business.”

Another challenge is chains like Walmart offer other incentives like groceries to customers, that small pharmacies like Kaddourah’s don’t.

Kaddourah says West Virginia’s drug transparency laws help to make his business more sustainable, but he wishes something more would be done.

Kaddourah says that one of the positive things about his business is he has more flexibility with getting his customers the prescriptions they need versus a large chain.

But, he says the stress of the pandemic strained too many businesses like his.

“When your main operation is pharmacy related you need to make money to stay in business, I mean I know so many of my friends and colleagues around the country who had to close because they were making enough money to support day to day operation,” said Kaddourah.

