Police looking for man last seen in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance regarding a missing person.

55-year-old Brian Scott Large was last seen in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to the HCSO.

Authorities said he was driving a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia registration NDW411.

Large was believed to be traveling to Morgantown and never made it to his destination, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vernon by email or at 304-423-7728.

