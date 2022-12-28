Roger Thomas Deem, 69, of East View, passed away Friday evening, December 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on July 19, 1953, a son of the late Ernest Lee Deem, and Alma P. (Stewart) Deem, who survives in Clarksburg.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two brothers, Ronald L. Deem and his wife Linda of Sandersville, GA; and Duane Deem and his wife Becky, Clarksburg; his niece Dakota J. Deem of Fairmont; four step-nieces and nephews, Angie Cain, Amanda Westfall, Joey Guzzi, Scott Smith; as well as several step-nieces and nephews. Roger was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He had previously worked at Craig Motors and BF Speciality. He had worked at Adamston Glass and retired from AFG Industries-Fourco Glass.

When he was younger he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he liked motorcycles.

Condolences to the Deem Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

