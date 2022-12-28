Roger Thomas Deem

Roger Thomas Deem
Roger Thomas Deem(Roger Thomas Deem)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roger Thomas Deem, 69, of East View, passed away Friday evening, December 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on July 19, 1953, a son of the late Ernest Lee Deem, and Alma P. (Stewart) Deem, who survives in Clarksburg.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two brothers, Ronald L. Deem and his wife Linda of Sandersville, GA; and Duane Deem and his wife Becky, Clarksburg; his niece Dakota J. Deem of Fairmont; four step-nieces and nephews, Angie Cain, Amanda Westfall, Joey Guzzi, Scott Smith; as well as several step-nieces and nephews. Roger was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He had previously worked at Craig Motors and BF Speciality. He had worked at Adamston Glass and retired from AFG Industries-Fourco Glass.

When he was younger he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he liked motorcycles.

Condolences to the Deem Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory House owners announce closing, retirement
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Simpson Creek Baptist Church flooding damage
More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

Latest News

Lucile Grace Fox
Lucile Grace Fox
Cecilia Patricia “Pat” Curtis McCarty
Cecilia Patricia “Pat” Curtis McCarty
Wanna May Swecker Simmons
Wanna May Swecker Simmons
Edna Virginia (Underwood) Anderson
Edna Virginia (Underwood) Anderson