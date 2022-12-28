‘Twister’ sequel coming summer 2024

(Gray News/TMX) – A sequel to the hit 1996 film “Twister” will hit theaters in July 2024, nearly 30 years after the original.

The new movie will be titled “Twisters,” though Universal Pictures did not release any plot details.

The film is set to be directed by Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), and the screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). Casting has not yet been announced.

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.

Paxton died in 2017 and Hoffman died in 2014. It’s not yet known if Hunt or Elwes will be returning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.