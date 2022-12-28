Wanna May Swecker Simmons, 89, a resident of Dailey, passed from this life on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Barbour County.

Wanna was born Monday, January 23, 1933, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Samuel Washington Swecker and Lura Simmons Swecker. On May 17, 1952, she was married to Arley W. Simmons who preceded her in death on April 23, 2012.

Left to cherish Wanna’s memory are three children, Gerald “Jerry” Simmons, Barbara Cook, and Jeffery Simmons, one brother, Bob Swecker, three grandchildren, Christy Wilson, LeAnn Harris, and Stacy Simmons, two great granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Wanna in death besides her husband and parents were three brothers, Junior, Jackie, and Michael, and one sister, Mary Lou Pingley.

Wanna attended the schools of Randolph County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows on TV and going daily to the Elkins-Randolph County Senior Center for lunch where she could visit with others. She loved her family, and being a wife and mother gave her great joy. She was a Methodist by faith.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 12 noon. Rev. Randy Long officiated and interment followed.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Wanna May Swecker Simmons.

Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

