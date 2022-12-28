Warming trend these next few days!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring partly sunny skies and temperatures slightly above-average for this time of year. After today, warmer temperatures and more sunshine are expected, but as for what this weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system is pushing towards the Atlantic Ocean today, and that means warm, stable air will lift in from the southwest into our area. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light and come from the south, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s. Overnight, skies will still be clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s, much warmer than the past few nights. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear as well, with a few clouds from out west. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-50s, warmer than normal for this time of year. On Friday, clouds will start to build from out west, as southerly flow lifts moisture from the Gulf of Mexico towards West Virginia. We should stay dry, however, and temperatures will reach into the low-60s in some areas. Then on Saturday, a low-pressure system will lift in from the south, bringing widespread shower activity to West Virginia throughout the day. Those showers become scattered overnight, but rain chances will stick around until Sunday afternoon at the latest. That means soggy conditions as we transition to the new year. So if you’re planning on celebrating, you may want to do it indoors or grab an umbrella. Then our region takes a break from the rain on Monday, before more showers push in towards the middle of the week. All the while, temperatures will still be in the 50s and 60s, well above-average for January. In short, the last few days of December will be warm, but as we transition to the new year, rain will lift into our area.

Today: Partly cloudy, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with only a few clouds during the afternoon. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 63.

