Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say

Jessica White
Jessica White(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities went to a home the juvenile was believed to be at, but neither he nor the car were there. The woman said a man and 42-year-old Jessica White, of Elkins, “likely picked him up.” Due to the situation, deputies said the juvenile was reported as a missing person and the vehicle was reported stolen.

Deputies received information on Dec. 14 that White was with a man and three juveniles and was allegedly “on their way to Pennsylvania to get airplane tickets out west.”

White would spend one night each in Belington, Morgantown, and Ohio with the man and juveniles before returning to Randolph County on Dec. 16, according to authorities.

Deputies spoke with one of the juveniles who said White was in the vehicle as they drove to Morgantown to trade stolen guns for drugs but “were unable to agree on a deal.” During the night, a license plate from another vehicle was reportedly stolen and placed on the vehicle.

Court documents say that during the travel, White and the man smoked meth inside the vehicle and offered it to the juveniles, two of whom decided to smoke it. The other juvenile declined but did use a marijuana vape pen.

Deputies said White then tried to buy one juvenile a plane ticket at the airport in Pittsburgh but was unable to.

The report says the juvenile and vehicle returned to the guardian’s home on Dec. 16. Deputies later found several stolen firearms associated with the unsuccessful trade for drugs in Morgantown in addition to drug paraphernalia.

White has been charged with three counts of gross child neglect. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $3,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Rusty Parrish
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb
Kelly Jo Beasley
UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe

Latest News

Zechariah Cartledge
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
Brian Scott Large
Police looking for man last seen in Harrison County
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation