Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities went to a home the juvenile was believed to be at, but neither he nor the car were there. The woman said a man and 42-year-old Jessica White, of Elkins, “likely picked him up.” Due to the situation, deputies said the juvenile was reported as a missing person and the vehicle was reported stolen.

Deputies received information on Dec. 14 that White was with a man and three juveniles and was allegedly “on their way to Pennsylvania to get airplane tickets out west.”

White would spend one night each in Belington, Morgantown, and Ohio with the man and juveniles before returning to Randolph County on Dec. 16, according to authorities.

Deputies spoke with one of the juveniles who said White was in the vehicle as they drove to Morgantown to trade stolen guns for drugs but “were unable to agree on a deal.” During the night, a license plate from another vehicle was reportedly stolen and placed on the vehicle.

Court documents say that during the travel, White and the man smoked meth inside the vehicle and offered it to the juveniles, two of whom decided to smoke it. The other juvenile declined but did use a marijuana vape pen.

Deputies said White then tried to buy one juvenile a plane ticket at the airport in Pittsburgh but was unable to.

The report says the juvenile and vehicle returned to the guardian’s home on Dec. 16. Deputies later found several stolen firearms associated with the unsuccessful trade for drugs in Morgantown in addition to drug paraphernalia.

White has been charged with three counts of gross child neglect. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $3,000 cash-only bond.

