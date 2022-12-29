City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - For Elkins residents trying to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city will take care of that for you.

The City of Elkins will be collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3 through Jan. 20.

All residents have to do is remove all of the ornaments, tinsel and other decorations and leave the tree on the curb.

The city will then take care of the rest.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.