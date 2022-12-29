City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees

Disposing of Christmas trees in Twin Falls
(kmvt)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - For Elkins residents trying to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city will take care of that for you.

The City of Elkins will be collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3 through Jan. 20.

All residents have to do is remove all of the ornaments, tinsel and other decorations and leave the tree on the curb.

The city will then take care of the rest.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Heart of the Holidays
Heart of the Holidays assists Mon Health employees experiencing financial hardship
The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold...
Families displaced after water line break
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
Consumers urged to be cautious of deceptive weight loss options