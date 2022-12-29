Cold snap puts spotlight on homelessness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Warming shelters in our area saw an influx of people during last week’s cold snap.

“Everybody deserves a home,” said Becky Rodd, a manager at the Hazel’s House of Hope warming shelter.

Rodd has been overseeing the influx of people and she said it’s uncovered an issue with housing and homelessness in Morgantown.

“It’s the fact that there have been far too many homeless people in Morgantown and around the country. There are far too many people who live without access to adequate shelter in Morgantown. We have a particular problem with lack of availability of affordable housing,” Rodd said.

Rodd said during the first couple of weeks of opening the shelter, they saw twice as many people as they anticipated.

“We expected to get about 15-20 people within the first couple of weeks. We were up to almost 40 people, and then the cold weather hit, and we saw an influx of more than 30 people within a few hours coming through our doors really desperate for shelter,” Rodd said.

The warming shelter is intended to be an extension of the Barlett house, but because of the need for shelter, instead it’s becoming a temporary solution now holding 60 beds and putting 20 people in hotels.

Rodd said the larger issues surrounding homelessness are daunting. She said it’s not only about creating affordable housing but about getting help for those who need it.

“One of the things that’s really important is that folks who needs housing have issues with a history of substance abuse or mental health issues. They really need intensive case support, so we need case mangers that can help support people help get them signed up for benefits and make sure they are successful in those apartments,” Rodd said.

The city and county have helped to fund the warming shelter, but Rodd said there’s still much to be done.

“I think that we all have a long way to go. The city and the county and the rest of the community to really address what is an ongoing serious crisis. This isn’t about a weather emergency that highlights the issue. The issue is that everybody deserves a home,” Rodd said.

