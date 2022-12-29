COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.

This is the highest number of COVID hospitalizations since it was at 312 on Sept. 13. Until Wednesday’s report of 306 COVID-19 cases, West Virginia had not surpassed 300 hospitalizations since September.

State COVID hospitalizations were as low as 146 earlier this month on Dec. 3.

There are 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU. 14 are on ventilators.

Of the confirmed seven pediatric cases hospitalized, two are in the ICU while one is on a ventilator.

Overall, there are a total of 1,283 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.

All of West Virginia’s 55 counties are either “yellow” or “green” on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Consumers urged to be cautious of deceptive weight loss options
Official portrait of the 2022 Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. April 13, 2022.
Walker to serve as chief justice for West Virginia Supreme Court
Visitors walking in Lower Town Harpers Ferry
Harpers Ferry park requires masks due to high COVID-19 level
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close