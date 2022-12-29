COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.

This is the highest number of COVID hospitalizations since it was at 312 on Sept. 13. Until Wednesday’s report of 306 COVID-19 cases, West Virginia had not surpassed 300 hospitalizations since September.

State COVID hospitalizations were as low as 146 earlier this month on Dec. 3.

There are 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU. 14 are on ventilators.

Of the confirmed seven pediatric cases hospitalized, two are in the ICU while one is on a ventilator.

Overall, there are a total of 1,283 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.

All of West Virginia’s 55 counties are either “yellow” or “green” on the DHHR County Alert Map.

