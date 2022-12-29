Donald Allen Simmons, 70, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fairmont on January 04, 1952 a son of the late Carl Edgar and Edith Mildred Yates Simmons. He worked as a baker at Country Club Baker for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing games and his tablet. Donald was an animal lover and loved time with his cats Penny and Lucky.

He is survived by two brothers Jerry Simmons and his wife Geri of California and Larry Simmons and his wife Cindy of New Jersey; two sisters Barbara Simmons of Fairmont and Mary Schick of Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother George Simmons.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday, January 02, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

