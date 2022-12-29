The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular donut shop in Buckhannon will soon be closing.

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is planning to close on Saturday with no plans to reopen, an employee at the store told 5 News.

The employee did not specify a reason why the store is closing.

The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 364 days a year. It only closed on Christmas Day.

The Donut Shop is located at 51 N. Locust St. in Buckhannon.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb
First at 4 Forum: Ben Kolb

Latest News

Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Lincoln Christmas Mixer highlights
Lincoln Christmas Mixer highlights