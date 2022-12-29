The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular donut shop in Buckhannon will soon be closing.

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is planning to close on Saturday with no plans to reopen, an employee at the store told 5 News.

The employee did not specify a reason why the store is closing.

The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 364 days a year. It only closed on Christmas Day.

The Donut Shop is located at 51 N. Locust St. in Buckhannon.

