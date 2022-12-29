Dorothy A. Reneman, 83, of Meadowdale, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Rosewood Center in Grafton. She was born on January 9, 1939, in Preston County; a daughter of the late James Bolyard and Elsie (Knotts) Bolyard Devers. Dorothy was a graduate of Grafton High School. She was a store supervisor for Gabriel Brothers for 25 years. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, traveling, and working on puzzles. Dorothy is survived by her son, Michael Reneman and his wife, Jennifer of Morgantown; her daughter, Sheryl Carter and her husband, Steve of Fairmont, and Kimberlee Anderson of Fairmont; her sisters, Delores Suder and her husband Arnold, and Elvera Knotts and her husband, Doug; her grandchildren, Roger Ty Carter and Kristin, Ashley and Craig Bartholow, Jessica and Eric Bendig, Monica Thompson, Kenny Anderson and Kim, Larry Anderson, Jr. and Kim, Michelle Clemens and Dave; her great grandchildren, Cadence Carter, Colton Carter, Grayson Bartholow, Brentlee Bendig, Breagan Bendig, Shanna Thompson, Courtney Thompson, Kyndal Morgan, Kynnedy Morgan, Levi Clemens, Logan Clemens, Trey Anderson, River Anderson, and Mattie Anderson; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Willis Devers; her son-in-law, Larry Anderson; her siblings, Loretta Poling, and Paul Bolyard. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.