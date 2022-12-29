Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire.

At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire.

The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They were also left with a significant amount of water damage.

“The kids were getting ready to go to bed. They are putting their dogs in their cage for the evening. They were getting ready to go to bed, and Karrie smelled smoke in the house. So, she went to look for it, and it was in the downstairs bathroom. So, she told the kids they needed to leave the house,” the children’s grandmother, Josie Plyman, said.

Plyman took to Facebook hoping to get donations as her grandchildren’s clothes were lost in the fire, and she received an overwhelming response.

15-people met Plyman at the east side McDonalds while others left donations at East Fairmont Middle School and East Park Elementary.

“We even have donations coming from Tennessee and Kentucky. I had a man call me from Kentucky and say, I’m sending a package it will probably be there in three to four days,” she said.

Plyman added she was thankful for all the help the community gave her family.

