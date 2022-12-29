Families displaced after water line break

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend.

16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage.

Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager.

She said a water line burst in building unit four and five.

Wenzel said it was very difficult and it was breaking inside the walls.

Some of the tenants had worse damage than others and lost most of their belongings.

“It happened so fast, and with the water significantly rolling we had two units that are severely damaged. The tenants have lost everything.”

Wenzel said the water, electricity, and fire system have been shut off to the affected units.

She said this has forced families to vacate the complex.

For now they’re staying in a nearby hotel until the damage is fixed.

“We got ahold of the Surestay and most of the families went there some went with other families, but the ones we put up, we put them at the Surestay here in Buckhannon.”

Wenzel said they’re doing the best they can to restore their homes, and help the families that were impacted.

She said they’ve made progress, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Currently, we’re working on drying out the units. We have torn out all of the carpet and asked the tenants that had things there to come get what they’re able to keep and remove those from the units and then we’ll remove any other damaged property.”

Wenzel said she has received a lot of help from the community and hopes to get the families back to their home soon.

