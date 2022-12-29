Harpers Ferry park requires masks due to high COVID-19 level

Visitors walking in Lower Town Harpers Ferry
Visitors walking in Lower Town Harpers Ferry(NPS Photo/Volunteer Shenandoah Sanchez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors.

An update on the National Park Service’s website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“Because the park is in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level, masks are required in park exhibits and buildings and on park shuttle buses,” the notice said.

The update says some areas of the park are closed due to the virus outbreak, including the Civil War Museum and Harper House.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say