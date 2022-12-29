Heart of the Holidays assists Mon Health employees experiencing financial hardship

Heart of the Holidays
Heart of the Holidays(Mon Health System)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System has established a new tradition this year to help employees experiencing financial hardship.

The Heart of the Holidays program was created to assist employees who may be experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season.

Nominated families were anonymously matched with a sponsoring department at Mon Health System who provided clothing, toys, and food for each member of the family’s household.

“Our staff banded together to create a beautiful holiday for many employees and their families across the health system,” said Katie Davison, Chief Human Resources Officer of Mon Health System. “We look forward to continue to expand the Heart of the Holidays program for years to come.”

32 Mon Health System families representing 104 individuals received gifts and food from their colleagues.

While this was Mon Health System’s first year participating in Heart of the Holidays, the program was adopted from Charleston Area Medical Center, part of Vandalia Health, who has been participating in the program for more than 10 years.

“We are incredibly grateful that we were able to bring holiday cheer to our employees who may have been struggling this season. We’d like to thank our colleagues at CAMC for introducing this program to us so that we can support families across Vandalia Health together,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation

Latest News

Cold snap puts spotlight on homelessness
The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold...
Families displaced after water line break
City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months