Heart of the Holidays assists Mon Health employees experiencing financial hardship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System has established a new tradition this year to help employees experiencing financial hardship.

The Heart of the Holidays program was created to assist employees who may be experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season.

Nominated families were anonymously matched with a sponsoring department at Mon Health System who provided clothing, toys, and food for each member of the family’s household.

“Our staff banded together to create a beautiful holiday for many employees and their families across the health system,” said Katie Davison, Chief Human Resources Officer of Mon Health System. “We look forward to continue to expand the Heart of the Holidays program for years to come.”

32 Mon Health System families representing 104 individuals received gifts and food from their colleagues.

While this was Mon Health System’s first year participating in Heart of the Holidays, the program was adopted from Charleston Area Medical Center, part of Vandalia Health, who has been participating in the program for more than 10 years.

“We are incredibly grateful that we were able to bring holiday cheer to our employees who may have been struggling this season. We’d like to thank our colleagues at CAMC for introducing this program to us so that we can support families across Vandalia Health together,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health.

