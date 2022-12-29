Karen Margaret Stalnaker, 80, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Elkins a daughter of the late Hoy and Arlene Hogue Ferguson. She graduated from Elkins High School in 1961. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Fonso Stalnaker, her two sons William “Bill” Stalnaker of Fairmont and Todd Stalnaker and his wife Cheryl of Fairmont; two brothers Larry Ferguson of Elkins and Lynn Ferguson and his wife Laura of Elkins; one very special grandson Karrington Stalnaker of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at Crystal Springs Community Church (602 Harris St, Elkins, WV 26241) on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at the church on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain State Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.